<p>Hyderabad: At least 13 passengers were charred to death after a seater-cum-sleeper non-AC bus burst into flames following a head-on collision with a truck near Rayavaram in Markapuram, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/andhra-pradesh-india">Andhra Pradesh</a>, on Thursday morning.</p><p>Among the deceased were women and a five-month-old infant. While some were burned alive inside the bus, others perished in the flames after becoming trapped between windows in desperate attempts to escape.</p><p>Of the 41 passengers on board, 26 were shifted to Markapuram Government Hospital, with seven in critical condition. The Harikrishna Travels bus was en route from Jagityal to Kanigiri in Nellore district when the tragedy struck. Near the slate quarry, it collided with an oncoming tipper truck, igniting flames from the vehicle's diesel tank.</p>.3 booked under UAPA in terror link case in Andhra Pradesh.<p>The fire spread within seconds, suffocating passengers with thick smoke before they could break free. All passengers have been identified as residents of Jagityal, Nellore, and Markapuram districts. Three fire engines rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control.</p><p>District Collector P Rajababu confirmed 41 people were on board, adding that driver negligence is suspected as the preliminary cause. Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju initially reported 14 fatalities and 23 injuries, later revised to 13 deaths and 28 injuries, including the driver.</p><p>"It was an unfortunate incident. Driver negligence is being suspected as the preliminary cause. All those injured have been shifted to hospitals where they are receiving treatment," said Collector P Raja Babu.</p><p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-chandrababu-naidu">N Chandrababu Naidu</a> expressed profound shock and grief over the accident, immediately convening a teleconference with senior officials, including Ministers V Anita and BC Janardhan Reddy, along with top police officials, the District SP, and the Collector.</p>.24 dead after bus plunges into river in Bangladesh, search on for missing.<p>The Collector indicated that critically injured victims may be transferred to advanced medical facilities in Guntur. The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the best possible care for the injured, provide adequate compensation to affected families, and conduct a thorough investigation into the accident.</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragic road accident in Markapuram and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to each injured in the accident. State government had announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased.</p>