Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

13 dead as private bus catches fire after colliding with truck in Andhra Pradesh

Among the deceased were women and a five-month-old infant.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 13:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 March 2026, 03:04 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshRoad accidentAndhra Pradesh News

Follow us on :

Follow Us