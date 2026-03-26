<p>Hyderabad: At least 14 people were burnt alive in a road accident that occurred near Rayavaram, close to Markapuram, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a> on Thursday morning.</p><p>According to the Markapuram police, a bus belonging to Harikrishna Travels collided with a tipper truck near a slate quarry, triggering a fire in both vehicles. The bus was completely engulfed in flames, and 14 people were burnt alive.</p><p>The accident happened between 6 am and 6:30 am when the bus was traveling from Jagitial in Telangana to Vinjamuru in Andhra Pradesh. </p>.3 booked under UAPA in terror link case in Andhra Pradesh.<p>Many people were reported to have sustained injuries. Both the bus and the tipper truck were completely destroyed in the fire. </p><p>Police and fire department personnel launched rescue operations.</p><p>It is reported that the tipper truck collided with the bus as it was taking a turn near the slate quarry. </p><p>Preliminary assessment pointed out that overspeeding by the tipper truck to be the cause of the accident. </p><p>More than 20 passengers were on board the bus at the time of the accident. Among them, those seated in the rear section of the bus could not escape and lost their lives. It is believed that some of the deceased may be residents of the Kanigiri area. </p>