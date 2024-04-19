18-year-old construction worker held for pelting stone at Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh police have detained an 18-year-old construction worker for pelting stone at Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada five days ago.
The incident had occured last Saturday while Jagan was in 'Memanta Siddham' roadshow near Vivekananda School at Basavapunnaiah Stadium, Ajit Singh Nagar in Vijayawada. A case was registered under section 307 IPC based on the report given by Vijayawada west MLA Velampally Srinivas.
Both Jagan and Srinivas received minor injuries in the incident. In response, City Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata formed eight special teams with two additional DCPs to continue the investigation.
50 CCTV footage, cell phone recording analysis, interrogation of suspects, tower dump analysis, recording of eyewitness statements were conducted by the special teams. Based on the evidence collected by the special teams and surveillance teams, around 100 suspects and eyewitnesses were thoroughly interrogated.
On the basis of footage and valuable information given by eyewitnesses, police identified Vemula Satish Kumar of Vaddera colony. He lives in Vaddera colony under Ajit Singh Nagar Police Station limits and earns his living by doing construction work.
Upon being taken to custody and interrogated, Vemula Satish Kumar is said to have confessed that on the day of CM's road show he came to Vivekananda's school and pelted a concrete stone.
On the basis of the information given to the police by the eyewitnesses and the CCTV footage recordings, he was taken into custody and a case was registered. Satish was produced before the court on Thursday, where the judge remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.
(Published 18 April 2024, 18:40 IST)