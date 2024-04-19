18-year-old construction worker held for pelting stone at Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh police have detained an 18-year-old construction worker for pelting stone at Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada five days ago.

The incident had occured last Saturday while Jagan was in 'Memanta Siddham' roadshow near Vivekananda School at Basavapunnaiah Stadium, Ajit Singh Nagar in Vijayawada. A case was registered under section 307 IPC based on the report given by Vijayawada west MLA Velampally Srinivas.

Both Jagan and Srinivas received minor injuries in the incident. In response, City Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata formed eight special teams with two additional DCPs to continue the investigation.