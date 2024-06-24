18 YSRCP offices are unauthorised buildings: Andhra Pradesh authorities

The construction of YSRCP offices on government land across the state had come to the fore after civic authorities demolished an under-construction office building of the YSRCP in Tadepalli last Saturday, alleging that the structure was coming up 'illegally' without necessary approvals and permissions.

Sources in the TDP government told Deccan Herald that around 18 YSRCP party office buildings across Andhra Pradesh were unauthorised structures that had come up without obtaining proper management clearances, approvals, and permissions.

All these 18 structures have come up on land, according to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), Urban Development Authorities (UDAs), or APIIC.