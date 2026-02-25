<p>Markapuram (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-chandrababu-naidu">N Chandrababu Naidu</a> on Wednesday accused the previous YSRCP government of using "ghee adulterated with chemicals" to prepare 20 crore Tirupati laddus.</p>.<p>He also questioned whether God forgive them for their alleged sacrilege.</p>.<p>Addressing a public meeting at Markapuram, the chief minister alleged that after indulging in this adulteration, the opposition party leaders are maligning Heritage Foods, a dairy company run by his family.</p>.Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration occurred during TDP regime, claims YSRCP chief.<p>He asserted that Heritage Foods has nothing to do with Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration.</p>.<p>"Twenty crore laddus were made with ghee adulterated with chemicals. Should God forgive you (previous <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ysrcp">YSRCP</a> govt)?... After that they are maligning Heritage, which doesn't have any link," Naidu said.</p>.<p>Referring to the death of YS Vivekananda Reddy in 2019, Naidu alleged that he was also maligned back then as responsible for his murder.</p>.<p>Vivekananda Reddy is the late uncle of YSRCP chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ys-jaganmohan-reddy">YS Jagan Mohan Reddy</a>. He was murdered in the run up to the 2019 general elections.</p>.<p>Further, the CM alleged that the opposition party leaders had abused his mother, wife and party leaders.</p>.<p>Accusing the previous YSRCP government of destroying the southern state for five years between 2019 and 2024, Naidu claimed that people lived in fear back then.</p>