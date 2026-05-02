<p>Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh): A 26-year-old youth from this district has died allegedly by suicide in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US </a>recently, due to distress over debt, sources said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The family members of the deceased have requested that the identity of their relative be withheld, noting that his parents are senior citizens suffering from medical conditions.</p>.<p>Reacting to the incident, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nara-lokesh">Nara Lokesh </a>expressed condolences and assured assistance for the repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased.</p>.<p>"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. I request Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu to ensure smooth and hassle-free transport of the mortal remains," Lokesh said in a post on X.</p>.Andhra techie dies while visiting waterfall in California with friends.<p>An NRI community member from the US posted on social media that one of their members from Kurnool on Optional Practical Training (OPT) passed away in Chicago a few days ago.</p>.<p>He said Telugu Association of North America (TANA) had completed all necessary documentation and formalities to send the mortal remains to India for final rites.</p>.<p>He further requested assistance in expediting the cargo pickup, currently scheduled for Sunday, seeking an earlier arrangement considering the urgency.</p>