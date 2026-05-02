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26-year-old Andhra man dies by suicide in US; Minister Nara Lokesh expresses condolences

Reacting to the incident, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh expressed condolences and assured assistance for the repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 08:45 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 08:45 IST
Andhra PradeshSuicideNara Lokesh

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