<p>Hyderabad: Counter-intelligence sleuths have apprehended three persons with suspected terror links from their homes in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/vijayawada">Vijayawada</a>, <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a>. The accused were produced before a local court on Tuesday and remanded in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/judicial-custody">judicial custody</a> until April 6.</p>.<p>The three men -- Mohammad Rahmatulla Sharif (23), Mirza Sohail Baig (23), and Mohammad Danish (27) -- were nabbed in the Two Town locality of Vijayawada on Monday, following surveillance of radical content shared <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/online">online</a>.</p>.<p>According to police sources, the trio had been openly expressing support for extremist ideology on <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a> and were suspected of maintaining ties to terror networks. Preliminary investigation indicates they form part of a ten-member nationwide network aimed at radicalising youth.</p>.438 terror victim families given jobs in Jammu and Kashmir since 2025: LG Sinha.<p>The three reportedly first made contact at a <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/mosque">mosque</a> in One Town before meeting regularly thereafter. Police alleged they received funding from <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a>-based handlers and used <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/instagram">Instagram</a> and <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/telegram">Telegram</a> to spread propaganda and recruit for jihadist activities.</p>.<p>At the time of their arrest, Sharif was residing on Narayanaswami Street in Winchipeta, Baig on Abduljaleel Street, and Danish in Indira Priyadarshini Colony, Bhavanipuram. In their daily lives, Sharif worked as a bike delivery driver, Baig as a cashier at a biryani shop, and Danish as a laser marking worker in Autonagar.</p>.<p>Counter-intelligence sleuths also found that Sharif had searched online for methods of explosive preparation and usage. His seized mobile phone revealed multiple related queries. Notably, he reportedly admitted to anticipating the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/raid">raid</a>, having grown concerned about his social media activity.</p>.<p>Cases have been registered under the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/uapa">Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act </a>(UAPA), the Information Technology Act, and relevant sections of the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-nyaya-sanhita">Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita</a> (BNS) at Two Town Police Station.</p>