Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

3 booked under UAPA in terror link case in Andhra Pradesh

According to the police, the accused received funding from Pakistan-based handlers and used Instagram and Telegram to spread propaganda and recruit for jihadist activities.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 13:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 March 2026, 13:04 IST
HyderabadTerror attackVijayawadaTerroristUAPAPropagandaAandhra Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us