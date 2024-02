Rajamahendravaram: Four people were killed when a speeding government bus crashed into a stationary lorry on a national highway in Kakinada district on Monday morning.

The APSRTC bus which was proceeding towards Rajamahendravaram dashed into the lorry that was parked on the roadside near Prathipadu to replace a punctured tyre, the police said adding four people died on the spot.

A case was registered and investigation is underway.