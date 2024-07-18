This 96-year-old professor from Andhra Pradesh has an extra reason to celebrate if Donald Trump wins

Given the opportunity, Prof Santhamma said she would love to meet Usha, whom she now calls Chilukuri's pride. Santhamma recollects that her husband's family has roots in West Godavari.

While he migrated to Vizag, his other two brothers migrated to Chennai and Pune, respectively. While Santhamma taught physics at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam until her retirement in 1989, her husband, Subramanya Sastry, taught Telugu at the same varsity.

“Teaching is my purpose and passion. Teaching keeps me happy. Otherwise, I get bored," said Santhamma, who graduated from Andhra University with a DSc, which is equivalent to a PhD in microwave spectroscopy. She later joined the College of Science at the same university as a physics lecturer in 1956.

“I still remember that it was on August 15, 1947, Independence Day, that I joined Andhra University to study physics. Later on, I completed my BSC honours, MSC and then my DSC,” she added.