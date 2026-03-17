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After women, Andhra's free bus scheme for the disabled to roll out on March 18

Timed as a special Ugadi gift, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will launch the programme in Amaravati.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 13:55 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 13:55 IST
Andhra PradeshN Chandrababu Naiduamravati

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