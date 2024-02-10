Ahead of LS polls, Andhra parties take Delhi path

Hyderabad In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Andhra politics, which generally revolves around regional forces, has become 'Delhi centric,' with the national capital serving as the focal point.
In less than 24 hours, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu met the BJP’s top brass in Delhi. YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, had rushed to the national capital on Thursday night. On Friday, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Amid speculations about a possible patch-up between the TDP and BJP and a tripartite pre-poll alliance on the cards in the state, Jagan’s visit to Delhi has gained significance. Although the meeting between Modi and Jagan appeared to be an official one focused on discussing issues related to Andhra Pradesh, it is possible that they discussed politics during the hour and a half-long meeting.
Naidu, who has been seeking to mend fences following a dramatic split from the NDA just before the 2019 elections, wants to reach an agreement with the national party at the Centre in anticipation of smooth election management on the ground.
While Naidu is measurably concerned that any explicit collaboration with the BJP will cost him minority votes, Jagan hopes to avoid a repeat of the 2014 election, in which he lost narrowly to the BJP-TDP-Jana Sena combination. Both the regional parties are wary of aligning openly with the BJP but look for the support of the saffron party.
With reports from the ground and various surveys indicating an increase in Jana Sena’s popularity, Jagan is concerned about its alliance with the TDP. Interestingly, in Andhra Pradesh, the Jana Sena, an NDA member, is in an electoral alliance with the TDP that does not include the BJP.
“It seems like the BJP and NDA are trying for an image makeover and are looking for new allies or to bring back the old ones. You can see this in the case of JDU in Bihar and reports about RLD, etc.,” political commentator and columnist Duggaraju Srinivas told DH.
"Also, a section of local BJP leaders who want to become MPs and MLAs are pushing for an alliance with the TDP. Since the BJP is a non-entity in the state, these leaders, who are seen as anti-Jagan and YSRCP, can’t become lawmakers and be part of the government without the TDP’s support,” he said.
He also stated that, on the surface, the BJP does not require an Andhra Pradesh pre-poll alliance because the TDP and YSRCP have consistently supported the NDA government when it was needed and will do so even in the absence of an alliance due to varied reasons.