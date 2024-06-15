Air India's direct flight service between Vijayawada and Mumbai launched

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayawada International Airport Director Lakshmikantha Reddy said, "This is a major milestone for our Vijayawada Airport and Air India has introduced the daily flight service A-320 between the two cities, Vijayawada to Mumbai, which starts from Mumbai at 3.55 pm and reaches Vijayawada at 5.45 pm.

"On the return journey, the flight leaves at 7.10 pm and reaches Mumbai at 9 pm daily. This flight not only connects Western India to Vijayawada but also provides a connection to the international flight destinations of Middle East, Europe, US etc."