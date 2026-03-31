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Amaravati to be officially declared Andhra Pradesh capital soon; Reorganisation Bill set to be tabled in Lok Sabha

According to the Bill, Amaravati will be considered as capital retrospectively from June 2, 2024.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 09:10 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 09:04 IST
India NewsLok SabhaAndhra PradeshAmaravati

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