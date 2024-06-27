Amaravati, Vizag to have roads named after Ramoji Rao: Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu said that Ramoji Rao is the only person who religiously follows the public interest, even in the business sector too.

Paying rich tributes to Ramoji Rao, the Chief Minister said the media baron had run the daily newspaper with moral values and never compromised even when he was subjected to harassment.

He demanded that Ramoji Rao, who is the luminary and inspiration of Telugu society, be awarded posthumously the most prestigious Bharat Ratna.



Naidu, along with his wife, Bhuvaneswari, attended the programme. Soon after arriving at the venue, the Chief Minister visited the photo exhibition and later paid floral tributes to the photo of Ramoji Rao on the dias.

Recalling the services of the late Ramoji Rao to various sections of society in the state, Naidu said, "Unless we pay rich tributes to this great personality, there is no other way to thank him."

Asking the elite gathering to take Ramoji as an inspiration, the Chief Minister felt that it was the bounden responsibility of all to carry this to future generations. "Ramoji is an example of how a person born into a middle-class family can reach greater heights," he said.

"The TDP founder, the late NT Rama Rao, is also a person who was second to none, and now Mr. Ramoji too belongs to the same sect. No power on earth can overcome both of them," he added.