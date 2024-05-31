Home
Amit Shah offers prayers at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati

Accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah, the BJP leader reached the temple at around 8 am and spent half an hour there, participating in the rituals.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 May 2024, 09:11 IST
Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple here on Friday, said an official.

Accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah, the BJP leader reached the temple at around 8 am and spent half an hour there, participating in the rituals.

"The temple priests blessed Shah and also gifted him a diary, ayurvedic products, laddu (consecrated sweet) and other items," the official told PTI.

On Thursday, Shah offered prayers at the Kottai Bhairavar temple in Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu.

Published 31 May 2024, 09:11 IST
