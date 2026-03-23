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AM/NS breaks ground for Greenfield steel plant in Andhra Pradesh

Union Steel Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy noted that as the world’s second-largest crude steel producer, India needs projects like this to meet Viksit Bharat 2047 goals.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 13:46 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 13:46 IST
India NewsBusiness Newssteel plantAandhra Pradesh

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