Andhra assembly off to stormy start amid YSRCP legislators' protests

Governor S Abdul Nazeer addressed both the Houses-Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council- on Monday.

In his speech, Nazeer said, "My government is proposing to go for a budget after meaningful deliberations."

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to release three white papers on law and order, excise and state finances during the session. As many as 88 new MLAs and nine MLCs are going to attend the session along with experienced legislators.

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and the opposition party legislators arrived in the assembly wearing black scarves. Chanting "save democracy" slogans over the allegedly deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Reddy and YSRCP legislators marched towards the Assembly.