Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra assembly passes bill enabling individuals with over two children to contest in civic polls

The AP Municipal Laws Amendment Bill, 2024 reversed a rule which barred individuals with more than two children from contesting the local body polls.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 16:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 16:55 IST
India NewsAndhra Pradeshcivic polls

Follow us on :

Follow Us