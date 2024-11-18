Andhra assembly passes bill enabling individuals with over two children to contest in civic polls

<p>Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh assembly on Monday passed a bill which enables a person with more than two children also to contest in urban local body elections, reversing an existing rule.</p>.<p>The AP Municipal Laws Amendment Bill, 2024 reversed a rule which barred individuals with more than two children from contesting the local body polls.</p>.<p>The Bill was introduced in the House four days ago by Municipal Minister P Narayana, said an official press release. It was passed without a debate.</p>.Tirumala temple board to write to Andhra govt seeking removal of non-Hindu staff.<p>Back in 1994, the southern state brought forth municipal rules which barred individuals with more than two children from competing in urban local bodies to control population growth.</p>.<p>However, the new rule is aimed at reversing the dwindling fertility rate of Andhra Pradesh and thereby increase its population. </p>