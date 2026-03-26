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Andhra bus accidents: Four disasters kill 45 within six months

Of the 45 deceased persons, 33 were charred to death in two bus accidents alone, which occurred in Chinna Tekuru and Rayavaram villages.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 16:15 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 16:15 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshBus accident

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