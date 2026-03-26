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Andhra bus fire: Survivors recall horrific incident, fellow passenger risked life to rescue many

While some managed to break the windows and jump out on their own, it was Balaraju who broke open the windows on his side and helped several others escape before the flames could claim more lives.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 10:25 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 10:25 IST
India NewsFireBus accidentbus guttedAandhra Pradesh

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