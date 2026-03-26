<p>Hyderabad: It has emerged that the ill-fated bus that caught fire and resulted in the death of 13 passengers in Markapuram, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a> on Thursday morning, had developed a technical snag approximately an hour before the accident, forcing it to halt at Yerragondapalem. </p><p>The bus was going to Kaigiri in Andhra Pradesh from Jagityal in Telangana on Wednesday evening.</p><p>The vehicle's sensors had jammed, and after an hour's delay, the driver resumed the journey at reduced speed. </p><p>As the bus climbed the ghat road near the slate quarries, the steering wheel reportedly locked, causing the vehicle to veer into the oncoming lane, where it collided with the truck and triggered the fatal blaze.</p>.Chitradurga accident: Large consignment of oil boxes found in ill-fated bus.<p>"About an hour before the accident, we had to stop the bus due to a technical snag as the sensors had jammed. The driver tried to fix it, and we slowly resumed the journey. Suddenly, at the Rayavaram turn, the steering wheel locked and the vehicle veered onto the right side of the road. A gravel-laden tipper truck was coming from the opposite direction, and our bus ran straight into it."</p><p>"Everything happened in a fraction of a minute. I was thrown out through the window from the impact. The driver also tried to jump, but I believe he sustained injuries. Bus caught flames from the tipper," the bus cleaner said, speaking in a semi-conscious state.</p><p>It has also emerged that the actual owners of the travel company Harikrishna Travels of Ongole had hired the bus on contract to operate the transport service. Home Minister V Anitha, who visited the accident site, ordered a detailed probe into the incident. </p><p>She confirmed that the bus possessed valid permits, documentation, and fitness certificates until December this year, and that the investigation would examine all angles to determine the full cause of the tragedy.</p>