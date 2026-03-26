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Andhra bus fire: Tragedy took place due to technical snag, HM V Anitha orders detailed probe

Home Minister V Anitha, who visited the accident site, ordered a detailed probe into the incident.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 13:42 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 13:42 IST
India NewsFireAndhra Pradeshtechnical snagbus gutted

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