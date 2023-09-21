Andhra cabinet approves multiple bills including International Baccalaureate agreement

Information and Public Relations Minister Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna said, 'The Cabinet has approved a Letter of Intent between IB and the Education department. By bringing IB syllabus, which is in vogue in countries like the USA, our students will receive good opportunities in whichever university they go to.'

Further, the Cabinet has approved AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, Endowments, Private Universities and other bills.