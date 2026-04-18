<p>Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-chandrababu-naidu">N Chandrababu Naidu</a> announced a Rs 40,000 lease per acre for a decade to the farmers who offered their land under the second phase of Land Pooling Scheme in the greenfield capital city, Amaravati.</p>.<p>In addition to promising an annual hike of Rs 3,000 to the lease amount, the chief minister agreed to extend a Rs 1.5 lakh crop loan per household, said a press release issued on Saturday.</p>.Andhra govt approves Rs 2, 550 cr cathode material manufacturing facility in Chittoor.<p>On April 10, Municipal Minister P Narayana said 31,150 farmers in total gave nearly 34,983 acres of land, which also included the 1,000 acres given by Pedaparimi village farmers under LPS.</p>.<p>"The chief minister announced a lease for farmers who gave land under the second phase of land pooling. The CM said Rs 40,000 will be paid per acre for a decade," said the press release.</p>.<p>Farmers from 10 villages in the Tadikonda and Pedakurapadu constituencies called on the CM on Friday.</p>.<p>Including the lands taken from farmers, the southern state has already pooled 54,000 acres in Amaravati.</p>.<p>It has already initiated the second phase of LPS for another 40,000 acres, beginning with 16,666 acres from seven villages in November 2025.</p>.Tejasvi Surya compares Andhra Pradesh-Telangana bifurcation to India-Pakistan partition, draws ire of Congress & BRS.<p>These 40,000 acres are meant to supplement the initial 54,000-acre land bank.</p>.<p>Earlier, Narayana noted that additional land pooling is needed for laying an inner ring road (IRR) around Amaravati, building a railway station, laying a railway track and building an international sports city, among others.</p>