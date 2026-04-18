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Andhra CM announces Rs 40,000 lease per acre under Amaravati phase II land pooling

Farmers from 10 villages in the Tadikonda and Pedakurapadu constituencies called on the CM on Friday.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 09:08 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 09:08 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshfarmersN Chandrababu NaiduAmaravati

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