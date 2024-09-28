Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu calls for suggestions to achieve GSDP of $2.4 trillion by 2047

'Our target is to lead India with a GSDP of $2.4 trillion and a per capita income of over $43,000 by 2047. As we embark on this journey towards SwarnaAndhrapradesh @ 2047, we're inviting suggestions from our fellow citizens on shaping a brighter AP (Andhra Pradesh),' said Naidu in a post on 'X'.