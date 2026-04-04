<p>Hyderabad: Fresh from Parliament passing the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/andhra">AP Reorganisation Amendment Bill</a> recognising Amaravati as the state capital, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has set an ambitious target to have select projects in the capital city inaugurated by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pm%20modi">Prime Minister Narendra Modi</a>.</p><p>It was Modi who relaunched Amaravati's construction last year after a hiatus of nearly six years. </p><p>Capital works worth Rs 57,821 crore are currently underway at various stages, of which projects worth Rs 50,943 crore have already been grounded. Roads, trunk infrastructure, LPS amenities, and iconic structures, including the Assembly, High Court, and Secretariat buildings, are all actively under construction.</p>.Andhra assembly passes resolution seeking amendment to AP Reorganisation Act for Amaravati.<p>On Saturday, Naidu reviewed the ongoing works with senior officials of the AP Capital Regional Development Authority (APCRDA). He stressed that construction must proceed as per schedule and called for an accelerated pace across all sites so that the prime m0inister can inaugurate the projects at the earliest.</p><p>Naidu also assessed progress with various contracting agencies and directed officials to continuously monitor timelines and ensure prompt delivery. </p><p>Around 20,000 workers and experts are currently engaged on-site. Reviewing each contractor's performance against set targets, the Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction with delays by certain agencies.</p><p>Contractors cited manpower shortages caused by elections in several states, which had prompted workers to return to their home districts. Naidu advised them to maximise the use of locally available skilled labour.</p><p>He directed that weekly and monthly targets be established and strictly adhered to. Reiterating that there is no funding shortage for the capital's construction, he urged contractors handling multiple projects to sharpen their focus. He also emphasised quality, cost-effectiveness, and the adoption of green energy and advanced technologies throughout the construction process.</p><p>Amaravati, he said, must emerge as a future-ready city built on innovation and excellence. The Chief Minister expressed strong displeasure over the negligence of construction agencies in securing materials on-site.</p><p>He noted that such lapses were drawing criticism toward the government, and observed that both contractors and officials had failed to respond adequately to recent incidents. He warned that in a politically sensitive climate, even minor oversights could be exploited adversely.</p>.Andhra Pradesh gains statutory clarity on Amaravati as capital after long wait.<p>Naidu instructed that immediate alerts be issued in the event of any untoward incident and underscored the need for appointing competent project managers. He made clear that negligence would not be tolerated under any circumstances.</p><p>He further directed officials to ensure an uninterrupted supply of sand and gravel for capital works, stressing that material shortages must not become a cause for delays. He warned of strict action against anyone creating obstacles and instructed senior officials to coordinate with the Collectors of Krishna, Guntur, and NTR districts to resolve supply issues without delay.</p>