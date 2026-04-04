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Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu sets target to complete Amaravati projects, get them inaugurated by PM Modi

It was Modi who relaunched Amaravati's construction last year after a hiatus of nearly six years.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 13:19 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 13:19 IST
India NewsPM ModiAndhra PradeshN Chandrababu NaiduAmaravati

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