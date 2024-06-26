Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu vows to make Kuppam a model constituency

Acknowledging that of the nine times he got elected to the Assembly, eight times he won from Kuppam, the chief minister admitted that he has an eternal bond with the people of Kuppam. "If at all there is rebirth, I like to be the son of this soil," he added.

Recalling that his decision to select Kuppam was only to develop the segment, he promised to transform Kuppam as the model Assembly segment in the country with a perfect action plan. He thanked the DWCRA groups for donating Rs 4.5 crore for building the capital.

Naidu also assured the people of Kuppam that every step will be taken to complete the branch canal of Handri-Neeva Srujala Sravanthi at the earliest possible to supply water to every acre in the area. "The previous government has distributed Rs 10 to each beneficiary of the welfare scheme but looted Rs 100 from each of them. But this Government will pay Rs 15 each and will show the way to earn Rs 100," he added.

Later, addressing a massive public meeting near the NTR Statue, Naidu admitted that the new government is now facing several challenges and said that despite all this, every step will be taken to take the state on the progressive path. Terming the five-year YSRCP rule as a nightmare, Naidu said corruption is rampant in every part of the state.

"We will soon publish white papers on the sectors that have been affected severely and new passbooks for the farmers will be issued soon with official seal after deleting the photos of the YSRCP president, Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy," Naidu said.