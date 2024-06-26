Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu vows to make Kuppam a model constituency

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister and TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday made it clear that the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh led by the TDP will certainly fulfil all the expectations of the people and welfare will be the top priority of his administration.
As part of two-day visit to his home constituency of Kuppam, first time after assuming charge as the chief minister, Naidu visited the incomplete branch canal of the Handri-Neeva Srujala Sravanthi at Santhipuram of Chinnari Doddi. The CM paid tributes to the TDP founder, the Late NT Rama Rao.
The previous YSRCP government had focused on Kuppam with an intention to defeat Naidu on his home turf.
Acknowledging that of the nine times he got elected to the Assembly, eight times he won from Kuppam, the chief minister admitted that he has an eternal bond with the people of Kuppam. "If at all there is rebirth, I like to be the son of this soil," he added.
Recalling that his decision to select Kuppam was only to develop the segment, he promised to transform Kuppam as the model Assembly segment in the country with a perfect action plan. He thanked the DWCRA groups for donating Rs 4.5 crore for building the capital.
Naidu also assured the people of Kuppam that every step will be taken to complete the branch canal of Handri-Neeva Srujala Sravanthi at the earliest possible to supply water to every acre in the area. "The previous government has distributed Rs 10 to each beneficiary of the welfare scheme but looted Rs 100 from each of them. But this Government will pay Rs 15 each and will show the way to earn Rs 100," he added.
Later, addressing a massive public meeting near the NTR Statue, Naidu admitted that the new government is now facing several challenges and said that despite all this, every step will be taken to take the state on the progressive path. Terming the five-year YSRCP rule as a nightmare, Naidu said corruption is rampant in every part of the state.
"We will soon publish white papers on the sectors that have been affected severely and new passbooks for the farmers will be issued soon with official seal after deleting the photos of the YSRCP president, Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy," Naidu said.
Stating that the TDP always encourages the youth and the weaker sections of society, Naidu said as far as Kuppam is concerned everyone is his supporter and he supports everyone. Recalling how the previous government looted Kuppam, particularly the granite reserves here, he said that the local people were harassed by putting false cases against them, particularly when he was planning his visit here.
Promising minimum support price for all the farm products, especially the commercial crops, the CM assured that all the necessary measures will be taken to increase the dairy products. "My life ambition is eliminating poverty. I will again form the Kuppam Area Development Authority," he said.
Promising to provide employment to the youth, he added the salary dues of Dravidian University staff members will be released soon. Naidu promised to transform Kuppam as an education hub and also complete all the pending projects in the constituency. Many local TDP leaders also extended donations for building the capital.