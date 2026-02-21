Menu
Andhra CM Naidu condemns ‘semi-nude’ Youth Congress protest at AI Summit; Ex-CM Jagan calls it 'shameful'

Naidu expressed deep disappointment over the incident, stating that when 60–70 countries are advancing rapidly in technology, India must present itself as a serious and progressive nation.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 15:47 IST
Published 21 February 2026, 15:47 IST
