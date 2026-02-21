<p>Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh had condemned the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/congress-shirtless-protest-court-sends-arrested-iyc-workers-to-5-day-police-custody-3906740">shirtless protest by Youth Congress workers</a> at India AI Impact summit being held in Delhi.</p><p>Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu strongly criticized Youth Congress members for staging a shirtless protest during the AI Summit in New Delhi, calling the act irresponsible and harmful to India’s global reputation.</p><p>Speaking at the “Swarna Andhra–Swachha Andhra” programme, held on Saturday Naidu said India is emerging as a global leader in IT and Artificial Intelligence and is playing a key role in shaping the knowledge economy. He said that at a time when the country is positioning itself at the forefront of technological innovation, such protests send the wrong message internationally.</p><p>Referring to the Youth Congress demonstration against the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu said staging semi-nude protests at a prestigious global technology platform was inappropriate. He said political parties, especially those claiming to represent youth interests, should act responsibly and protect the nation’s image rather than engage in disruptive demonstrations.</p>.'Not sure that was in the right spirit': Priyank Kharge on Youth Congress protest at AI Impact Summit .<p>Naidu expressed deep disappointment over the incident, stating that when 60–70 countries are advancing rapidly in technology, India must present itself as a serious and progressive nation. He condemned the protest and described it as damaging to the country’s credibility on an international stage.</p><p>Former chief minister and YSRCP chief, Y S Jagan Moha Reddy said the protest had made them feel ashamed. “Yesterday at the AI Summit, the Youth Congress made us all feel ashamed. Where is our politics heading. No one should ever demean our country. Whatever our political differences may be, we should always present a united face to the world,” said Jagan in a social media post.</p>