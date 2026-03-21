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Andhra CM Naidu inaugurates food analysis lab in Tirumala

Later in a meeting with TTD officials, Naidu said that the temples operating under the aegis of the TTD must be developed into state-of-the-art spiritual centres.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 13:13 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 13:13 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshN Chandrababu Naidu

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