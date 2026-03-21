<p>Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated a state-of-the-art Food Analysis Laboratory in Tirumala on Saturday, the country's first temple-proximate facility for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), built at a cost of Rs 25 crore.</p><p>Funded by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the state government at Rs 25 crore for the core lab, Rs 3.5 crore for e-Tongue/e-Nose systems, and Rs 1.10 crore for power infrastructure, the 12,000 sq ft State Food Laboratory allocates 6,000 sq ft each to chemical and microbiological analysis. Equipped with cutting-edge tools like GC/GC-MS for testing fatty acids, pesticides, and volatiles; HPLC/LC-MS for mycotoxins, drugs, and additives; and AAS/ICP-MS for heavy metals in food and water, the lab now tests raw materials and prepared items like laddus for Srivari Prasadam and Annaprasadam. It can process 1,000-1,500 samples monthly.</p>.Supreme Court grants regular bail to accused in multi-crore Andhra Pradesh liquor policy scam.<p>Later in a meeting with TTD officials, Naidu said that the temples operating under the aegis of the TTD must be developed into state-of-the-art spiritual centres.</p><p>On Saturday, he conducted a review meeting at the Artificial Intelligence-based Integrated Command and Control Center located within the Vaikuntam Queue Complex.</p><p>He suggested that the existing system be further strengthened to proactively identify and immediately resolve any issues that might cause inconvenience to devotees in Tirumala.</p><p>He said that the amenities provided to devotees from the moment they enter the queue lines until they complete the Darshan of Srivaru and commence their return journey should be monitored through the Command and Control Center.</p><p>Naidu emphasized that measures must be taken to ensure that there is absolutely no scope for pollution in Tirumala in the future, and directed that an action plan be formulated to foster a spirit of devotion through the construction of additional temples. He noted that the Annadanam (free food distribution) and Pranadanam (medical aid) schemes are continuing successfully, and suggested that the Pranadanam services be expanded to provide even better medical care.</p><p>The Chief Minister also directed skill-specific training for Srivari Seva volunteers to optimize their deployment across all TTD temples and also advocated extending TTD policies as models for national temples and mandated an Integrated Command and Control Center for queue management.</p><p>Earlier officials presented a PPP on ICCC while Jayaprasad Vejendla, a donor based in the USA, virtually explained Chief Minister, the services being rendered through the ICCC facilitated by the Karya Foundation, with the support of various NRI donors.</p><p>The Integrated Command Control Center was established by TTD as ''A Unified Model of Spiritual Excellence, Service, Technology & Sustainability''.</p>