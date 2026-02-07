<p>In a landmark moment for India's quantum technology aspirations, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu along side Union Minister of State for Science & Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh on Saturday laid the foundation stone for Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV), in Amaravati, marking the birth of one of the largest planned integrated quantum technology ecosystem.</p><p>Amaravati Quantum Valley, coming up in 50 acres of land in Uddandarayunipalem of Amaravati, is India's first comprehensive quantum ecosystem where quantum computing hardware will be deployed, software is developed, algorithms are optimized, and world-class talent is nurtured — all within a single integrated campus. Pending regulatory approval from the United States government, the initiative plans to host an IBM Quantum System Two, which would make it home to India's most advanced IBM quantum computer that is currently available.</p><p>With over 50 organizations involved including IBM, TCS, L&T, CDAC, CDOT and leading quantum startups, AQV is positioned to become one of the world's Top 5 Quantum Hubs.</p><p>Talking after laying the foundation Naidu said Andhra Pradesh (AP) has secured the Centre's Quantum Mission and in a very short time, companies like IBM, TCS, and L&T have come forward to set up quantum computers in AP.</p><p>“From December 2026, the first quantum computer in AP will start operating. We have also initiated efforts to manufacture quantum computers. We aim to produce 85% of quantum computing equipment domestically and export it to the country and the world. On April 14, International Quantum Day, we will launch 2 indigenous quantum computers as reference facilities from SRM. We have announced a reward of Rs 100 crore for innovations through quantum that win Nobel Prizes. I urge all young minds to conduct research in this area. By 2030, an estimated 2.5 lakh quantum experts will be needed. We are planning to launch an AI Living Lab University similar to ISB. Logistics integrated with quantum will reduce costs. Using it in banks and financial institutions will lower risks and enhance cybersecurity,” he said.</p><p>In AQV, TCS and IBM are collaborating to make IBM quantum computers accessible through the cloud across India. Through the TCS cloud platform, researchers, students, and industry professionals within India can run quantum algorithms on IBM’s quantum computers, which offer access to 100+ qubits and can be used as a scientific research tool.</p>.Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu thanks Nitin Gadkari for over Rs 570 crore Machilipatnam port connectivity project.<p>Also Amaravati Quantum Valley Quantum Innovation Center has been launched. IIT Tirupati and IIT Madras will lead a collaboration of regional institutions who plan to work together to advance quantum applications in areas such as drug discovery, materials science, supply chain optimization, cryptography, and sustainable manufacturing.</p><p>WISER and Vanguard jointly announced the establishment of India's premier quantum workforce development center in Amaravati, building on the remarkable success of the WISER Quantum Programme which has trained over 50,000 students with 51% women participation.</p><p>Amaravati Quantum Valley is strategically aligned with India's Rs 6,000 crore National Quantum Mission. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Jitendra Singh said "The Department of Science & Technology stands firmly with Andhra Pradesh. AQV represents the bold, integrated approach India needs to become a global quantum superpower. This is national partnership for Viksit Bharat 2047."</p><p>Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India and South Asia, said IBM is looking forward to the prospect of bringing advanced quantum computing technology to Amaravati to provide Indian researchers, academia, and enterprises to access world-class quantum computing capabilities as they drive breakthroughs in applications for quantum computers across industries.</p><p>TCS as a founding partner with Amravati Quantum Valley, is contributing its research expertise and industry leadership to accelerate real-world applications of quantum technologies while fostering talent, innovation, and collaborative partnerships. “The groundbreaking of Amravati Quantum Valley marks a defining moment in India’s journey towards becoming a global hub for next-generating technologies. Quantum has the potential to reshape industries, and open new frontiers of innovation. TCS is committed to advancing this vision by bringing its research leadership, talent, and ecosystem partnerships with COIN™. Through our cloud services and innovation center, we are democratizing access to quantum computing for the entire nation.” said, Dr Harrick Vin Chief Technology Officer, TCS. </p>