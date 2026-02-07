Menu
Andhra CM Naidu lays foundation for AQV, India’s largest planned quantum ecosystem

Amaravati Quantum Valley is strategically aligned with India's Rs 6,000 crore National Quantum Mission.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 16:38 IST
Published 07 February 2026, 16:38 IST
India NewsTechnologyChandrababu Naidu

