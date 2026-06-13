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Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra CM Naidu to visit Singapore to woo investors, review key collaborations

On June 15, the CM will meet the High Commissioner of India to Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, at 10.30 am Singapore time.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 10:34 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 10:34 IST
India NewsSingaporeAndhra PradeshN Chandrababu Naidu

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