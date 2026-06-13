Andhra CM Naidu to visit Singapore to woo investors, review key collaborations

<p>Amaravati: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/andhra-pradesh-india">Andhra Pradesh</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-chandrababu-naidu">N Chandrababu Naidu</a> will embark on a two-day visit to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/singapore">Singapore</a> to attract investments and review key collaborations on Amaravati and other projects.</p>.<p>As per the official schedule, the CM will depart from Bengaluru for the city-state at 11.35 am on June 14.</p>.<p>"Naidu will visit Singapore from June 15 to 16 to attract investments and review collaborations related to the development of Amaravati and other key infrastructure projects," said a press release on Saturday.</p>.<p>On June 15, the CM will meet the High Commissioner of India to Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, at 10.30 am Singapore time.</p>.<p>He will subsequently participate in a roundtable with startup venture capitalists and attend a luncheon meeting with Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of UN-Habitat.</p>.<p>The CM will hold discussions with Singapore Senior Minister of State Low Yen Ling.</p>.<p>Later, he will meet Karan Bajwa, President of Google Cloud Asia-Pacific; Lim Siang Guan, Advisor to the Executive Committee of GIC; Robert Yap, Executive Chairman of YCH Group; and Prof Tan Eng Chye, President of the National University of Singapore.</p>.<p>During the visit, Naidu is scheduled to meet Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and discuss various areas of cooperation.</p>.<p>He will meet Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and interact with members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Andhra Pradesh delegation.</p>.<p>Meetings are scheduled with Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng.</p>.<p>On June 16, Naidu will inaugurate the CBN@361 programme organised by the Kakatiya Cultural Association.</p>.<p>He will participate in the APAC Semiconductor Roundtable and attend the Surbana Jurong–Amaravati Planning Meeting.</p>.<p>In addition, he will hold discussions with a team led by Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.</p>.<p>Naidu will address the Leadership Plenary at the World Cities Summit and subsequently visit the World Cities Summit Exhibition, where he will tour the Singapore Pavilion, Innovators Alley, and Google Technologies exhibits.</p>.<p>He is also scheduled to participate in a meeting with Seatrium and later attend the CII Partnership Summit 2026 Business Roadshow, which forms a key component of Andhra Pradesh's investment outreach efforts.</p>.<p>The visit is aimed at strengthening Andhra Pradesh's engagement with Singapore, attracting global investments, and accelerating the development of Amaravati and other strategic projects in the state.</p>.<p>Naidu is scheduled to return to India at 10 pm on June 16, it added. PTI STH SSK</p>