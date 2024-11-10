Home
Andhra CM sets June 2025 target for Rs 611 crore Vijayawada Airport expansion works

The Chief Minister issued these guidelines during a review of the airport expansion works at his residence in Undavalli, which was also attended by Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 19:05 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 19:05 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshN Chandrababu Naidu

