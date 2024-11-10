Andhra CM sets June 2025 target for Rs 611 crore Vijayawada Airport expansion works

<p>Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday set a target for officials here to complete the Rs 611-crore new integrated terminal building works of Gannavaram Airport (Vijayawada Airport) by June 2025.</p>.<p>The Chief Minister issued these guidelines during a review of the airport expansion works at his residence in Undavalli, which was also attended by Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu.</p>.<p>"He (CM) set June 2025 as the target for completing the Rs 611-crore new integrated terminal building," said an official press release.</p>.Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu launches demo seaplane flight; SpiceJet to run service.<p>Officials informed the CM that nearly 60 percent of the expansion work has been completed until now while the Rs 85-crore air traffic controller (ATC) tower witnessed the completion of 52 percent works.</p>.<p>Delving on designs, Chandrababu Naidu insisted that the airport should reflect the culture of the southern state and called for Kuchipudi-themed designs for the terminal building.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the CM told officials that the southern state is intending to build five airstrips at Mulapeta, Kuppam, Dagadarthi, Tadepalligudem and one more between Anantapur and Tadipatri.</p>