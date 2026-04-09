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Andhra CM to dedicate India’s ‘first indigenous’, open-access quantum computers on April 14

Pre-event activities, including demonstrations and technical sessions, will begin on April 10, leading up to the formal inauguration on World Quantum Day.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 10:18 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 10:18 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshN Chandrababu Naidu

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