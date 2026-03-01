Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra cracker unit blast: Death toll rises to 21 overnight

As many as 20 people, including nine women, were killed and nine more were critically injured in a powerful blast at a licensed crackers unit at Vetlapalem village of Samarlakota mandal on Saturday.
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 06:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 March 2026, 06:48 IST
India NewsAndhra Pradeshfirecrackers

Follow us on :

Follow Us