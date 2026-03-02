Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra cracker unit blast: Toll rises to 22

As many as 20 people, including nine women, were killed and nine others were critically injured in a powerful blast at a licensed crackers unit at this village in Kakinada district on February 28.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 08:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 08:38 IST
India NewsAndhra Pradeshcrackers

Follow us on :

Follow Us