<p>Vetlapalem: The death toll from the cracker unit blast here has reached 22, a district official said on Monday.</p>.<p>"One person died on Sunday night at 9 pm. Death toll rose to 22," Kakinada District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) J Narasimha Nayak told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>As many as 20 people, including nine women, were killed and nine others were critically injured in a powerful blast at a licensed crackers unit at this village in Kakinada district on February 28.</p>.Wedding season rush, festival orders behind Kakinada fireworks blast that killed 21.<p>He said, presently, there are four to five critical cases, some of them with up to 90 per cent burns. </p>