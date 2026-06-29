Andhra custodial murder case: Two head constables held; SIT to seek inspector's custody

<p>Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday arrested two head constables—Ashok Kumar and Jangam Nani—for their alleged involvement in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crime">custodial killing</a> and secret cremation of Gade Sai Krishna, an official said.</p>.<p>The alleged custodial killing has triggered widespread outrage across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a>.</p>.<p>Sai Krishna's mother has alleged that former Krishna Lanka police inspector SSVV Nagaraju tortured her son to death and had his body cremated in secret, without the family's knowledge.</p>.Ketan Agarwal murder case: Court extends police custody of Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary till July 3.<p>Following an uproar over the case, police arrested Nagaraju on June 23. He was booked for murder and on other charges on June 19.</p>.<p>"We have arrested head constables Ashok Kumar and Jangam Nani and will interrogate them to elicit the truth," the official told PTI, adding that the SIT was also working to piece together the evidence trail, including material reportedly found at a local crematorium and bus station.</p>.<p>The official further noted that one Suresh, a friend of Nagaraju, is absconding, while the Special Investigation Team formed to probe the case is expected to seek the arrested inspector's custody for further questioning before a local court in Vijayawada on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The Andhra Pradesh High Court did not take up Sai Krishna's habeas corpus petition on Monday and adjourned the matter to July 15, the official said. </p>