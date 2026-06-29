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Andhra custodial murder case: Two head constables held; SIT to seek inspector's custody

The alleged custodial killing has triggered widespread outrage across Andhra Pradesh.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 16:27 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 16:27 IST
India NewsAndhra Pradeshcustodial torture

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