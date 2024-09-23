Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan returns to movie sets after a hiatus

Under the supervision of legendary designer Thota Tharani, the production team of ace producer AM Ratnam constructed a massive set for the shoot. The sequences involve over 400 stuntmen and numerous junior artistes.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword vs Spirit is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyoti Krishna. Bollywood stars Anupam Kher and Bobby Deol are also part of the ensemble cast, while Niddhi Agarwal plays the female lead.

The crew includes cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and VFX supervisor Srinivas Mohan, and the music for the film is being composed by acclaimed Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part-1 will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada as a pan-India movie.

Pawan Kalyan, who had begun the shooting at 7 am on Monday, also convened a review meeting with the officials at his camp office in the evening to discuss general transfers within his department.

Apart from Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1, two other movies, OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh where Pawan Kalyan plays lead roles, went into production before the May assembly elections.

To take part in the poll campaign, Pawan Kalyan took a break of at least two months.

Following the elections and the formation of the government, he remained in Amaravati for three months, concentrating solely on his government work.

As deputy chief minister, Pawan Kalyan holds the portfolios of Panchayat Raj, Rural Development & Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest, and Science & Technology.

It is learnt that he plans to finish filming the remaining two movies, but he might not sign new projects right away due to his equal focus on politics.

Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena had won all 21 assembly and two Lok Sabha seats it had contested in an alliance with TDP and BJP.