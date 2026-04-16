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Andhra explosion which killed 4 was caused by illegally stored gelatin sticks, Police say

The gelatin sticks exploded due to a stove fire which killed four people and injured 29, the Police said.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 10:21 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 10:21 IST
India NewsIndiaAndhra PradeshExplosion

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