<p>Hyderabad: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/andhra-pradesh-india">Andhra Pradesh</a> government has suspended two senior Kakinada district officials for alleged negligence in last Saturday's explosion at a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/firecrackers">firecracker</a> unit in Vetlapalem. The death toll has climbed to 22 after two injured victims succumbed.</p><p>A preliminary inquiry prompted the action against Peddapuram RDO K Sri Ramani and BS M Valli, Kakinada Deputy Commissioner of Labour and Rajamahendravaram Assistant Labour Commissioner for failing to enforce safety measures and oversight. Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-chandrababu-naidu">N Chandrababu Naidu</a> first announced suspensions for four officials, followed by this probe.</p><p>The orders note issued on Monday evening said Ramani ignored safety protocols at Suryashree Fireworks in Vetlapalem, while Valli neglected worker record-keeping, insurance coverage, and inspections. Revenue Principal Secretary G Sai Prasad and Labour Secretary M V Sesagiri Babu issued directives barring them from leaving headquarters without permission.</p>.Wedding season rush, festival orders behind Kakinada fireworks blast that killed 21.<p>Fireworks production ran for years at the Vetlapalem unit, with workers making firecrackers when blasts hit around 2 pm on Saturday. Vast stockpiles fueled chain explosions, trapping and incinerating workers alive.</p><p>Ten men and ten women burned alive on the spot with many bodies dismembered, with parts strewn across crop fields even as one woman's head exploded, another's corpse fell 50 meters into a canal. Rescue teams gathered scattered remains as ten survivors emerged injured, two more died while undergoing treatment.</p><p>Chief Minister Naidu visited the injured at Kakinada Government General Hospital, where nine remain critical. He pledged Rs 20 lakh per deceased family along with state-covered treatment costs to the injured.</p>