Andhra fireworks factory blast | Suspension orders issued

A preliminary inquiry prompted the action against Peddapuram RDO K Sri Ramani and BS M Valli, Kakinada Deputy Commissioner of Labour and Rajamahendravaram Assistant Labour Commissioner for failing to enforce safety measures and oversight.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 13:08 IST
