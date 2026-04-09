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Andhra government evaluating 'age tokens' to restrict social media access for children under 13

This could enable platforms to authenticate user age without compromising privacy.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 16:24 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 16:24 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshSocial mediaNara Lokesh

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