Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer falls ill, taken to Vijayawada hospital

Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer was swiftly taken to Vijayawada Manipal Hospital after suddenly falling ill, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.
Last Updated 23 March 2024, 15:58 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Governor's Public Relations Officer (PRO) stated that security personnel acted promptly, ensuring prompt medical attention. At present, doctors at the hospital are attending to Nazeer, with his health reported to be stable. The exact cause of his illness remains undisclosed, the PRO said.

Nazeer previously served as a judge of the Supreme Court before taking on the role of Governor.

More to follow...

(Published 23 March 2024, 15:58 IST)
India NewsAndhra Pradesh

