<p>Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday has approved a Rs 2,550 crore investment by Kolkata based NPSPL Speciality Chemicals Private Limited to establish a cathode material manufacturing facility in Chittoor district.</p><p>Spread across 105 acres in Gudupalle Mandal, the project represents a significant step towards domesticating one of the most critical components in the battery and electronics value chain. Cathode materials are the core functional element of lithium-ion batteries, governing their performance, energy density, lifecycle, and safety.</p>.Union Cabinet approves Rs 41,534 crore P&K fertilizers subsidy for kharif 2026 season.<p>Their applications span a wide range of high-growth sectors from electric cars, two-wheelers, and commercial EV fleets to consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, wearables, and portable devices. Given that cathode materials account for a substantial share of battery cost and technology differentiation, building domestic manufacturing capacity is strategically significant. It reduces India's dependence on imports from highly concentrated global supply chains and strengthens the country's position across the EV, renewable energy, and electronics manufacturing sectors, said a senior Andhra Pradesh government official.</p><p>The project has been approved under the Andhra Pradesh Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy (4.0) 2025–30, where it is classified under the supply chain of sub-assemblies and bare components underscoring its foundational role in the broader electronics ecosystem. It is also among the first ten projects approved under the policy, positioning it to benefit from early-mover advantages and associated incentives.</p><p>To accelerate execution, Andhra Pradesh has extended a customized incentive package, including capital subsidies under the policy, 100% electricity duty exemption for 10 years, power cost reimbursement, high energy-intensive industry classification. This targeted support is aimed at making Andhra Pradesh globally competitive in high-value manufacturing.</p><p>The project is expected to generate around 400 direct jobs while catalyzing a broader ecosystem spanning battery manufacturing, EV supply chains, Electronics hardware production, ancillary chemical and materials industries.</p><p><br>"More importantly, it lays the groundwork for India’s upstream integration in battery and electronics manufacturing, an area critical for long-term technological and economic sovereignty. As global supply chains realign and demand for batteries surges, cathode materials have emerged as a strategic choke point. With this project, Andhra Pradesh is not just attracting investment, it is plugging India into the most critical layer of the future electronics and energy economy,” said the senior official.</p>