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Andhra govt approves Rs 2, 550 cr cathode material manufacturing facility in Chittoor

The project represents a significant step towards domesticating one of the most critical components in the battery and electronics value chain.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 12:17 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 12:17 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshChittoor

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