Andhra govt borrowed whopping Rs 3.2 lakh crore in just 2 years: Former CM Jagan

<p>Hyderabad: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP chief<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/tirupati-ghee-adulteration-sit-has-given-clean-chit-to-former-ttd-chairmen-jagan-mohan-reddy-claims-3889434"> YS Jagan Mohan Reddy</a> said the CAG report has ratified what YSRCP has been consistently stating about the financial indiscipline of the coalition government, pointing out that it has taken a whopping Rs 3.2 lakh crores in just two years while the borrowings during the entire five-year term of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government stood at Rs 3.31 lakh crores. </p><p>Talking to reporters on Wednesday he said there is no clarity on where this massive borrowing has gone as the Super Six promises remain unimplemented and the state revenues have fallen, clearly indicating pilferage and rampant corruption with the ruling coalition taking a cut in everything from sand to land, mines and liquor. </p><p>There is no other reason to explain why the revenues are falling and the fiscal deficit is mounting and state borrowings are escalating to levels that are attracting interest as well, he said.</p><p>Jagan lambasted the coalition government for its gross escapism on key issues in the just concluded 16-day Assembly session and reiterated that Chandrababu Naidu has been politicising Tirupati issue though all the accusing fingers are pointing towards him. </p><p>He said the budget session was used to spread lies, false propaganda and level baseless allegations against political adversaries while genuine questions raised by the Opposition on issues of public interest remained unanswered.</p><p>“The budget session was used to spread lies, false propaganda and level baseless allegations against political adversaries and it failed to answer the questions raised on public interest. Chandrababu Naidu has scant respect for God, and his inefficiency in maintaining temples has resulted in loss of human lives from the stampede at Tirupati till the very recent incident at Kadiri. Pointed questions we asked about the ghee adulteration remained unanswered and we exposed the Indapur–Heritage link even as they were running for cover by floating different versions at different times,” he said.</p>.Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration case: Andhra Pradesh govt-appointed one-man committee begins work.<p>Jagan also said that right from tenders to supply of ghee to accepting rejected tankers took place during Chandrababu Naidu's term and he has been levelling baseless allegations against us on one hand and has silently hiked the price of ghee from Rs 351 to Rs 761 per kg, which he alleged is a deliberate attempt to benefit his coterie.</p><p>“Chandrababu Naidu boasting of women safety at the International Women’s Day meeting is a sham as there were heinous cases of atrocities on women by TDP–Jana Sena MLAs at Railway Koduru, Amudalavalasa, Guntur East, Sativedu and the complaint against the Minister’s PA was not attended which shows his sincerity. Even the TTD Chairman remains untouched despite explicit videos and photos have come out,” he added.</p>