Andhra HC grants regular bail to ex-CM Chandrababu Naidu in Skill Development Corporation scam case

He was asked to surrender before the central prison superintendent of Rajamahendravaram where he was lodged on November 28 at 5 pm.

Naidu was arrested on September 9 by the AP CID sleuths on the charges of alleged misappropriation of funds in AP skill development corporation when he was the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh between 2014 and 2019.

The HC order by Justice T Mallikharjuna Rao also said that any observations made in the order shall not be construed to be a reflection on the merits of the case and shall remain confined to the disposal of this bail application alone.

With decks cleared as the court allowed Naidu to attend public rallies, he is expected to start political activity from this month end onwards. His son Nara Lokesh is also looking at resuming his pada yatra Yuva Galam which was halted after Naidu's arrest from November 24 onwards.