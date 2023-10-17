Home
Andhra Pradesh

Andhra HC posts Chandrababu Naidu’s bail petition in Skill Development case to Thursday

The high court agreed to post the petition to Thursday at the request of Naidu’s lawyer.
Last Updated 17 October 2023, 10:41 IST

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday posted TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s bail petition in the Skill Development Corporation Scam case to October 19.

The high court agreed to post the petition to Thursday at the request of Naidu’s lawyer.

Naidu was represented by G Basaveswara Rao, while the Andhra Pradesh Police Crime Investigation Department (CID) was represented by Special Public Prosecutor Y N Vivekananda.

Naidu is under judicial remand in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

(Published 17 October 2023, 10:41 IST)
Andhra PradeshN Chandrababu NaiduChandrababu Naidu

