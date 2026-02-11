<p>Hyderabad: At least four<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/tiger-creates-panic-in-andhra-pradeshs-east-godavari-villages-3889150"> Andhra Pradesh</a> cabinet ministers Anagani Satya Prasad, Kandula Durgesh, Satya Kumar Yadav, and Kollu Ravindra received threat letters via post purportedly stating their lives and those of their family members under danger as outlawed Maoists are trying to kill them.</p><p>While the full content of the letters remains undisclosed, police registered cases based on complaints from the ministers' staff and are investigating their authenticity. Security has been beefed up for the four ministers.</p><p>Responding to the incident, Kandula Durgesh said that neither personally nor in the concerned ministry had they committed any mistakes. He said that someone must have deliberately written these letters. </p>.Heavy security outside Ranveer Singh's Mumbai residence amid Rs 10 crore extortion threat.<p>Noting that his family members were anxious due to the letter, he said the truth would come out through the police investigation. Officials have also become alert on security matters concerning ministers. Upon receiving the complaint, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation.</p><p>There has been heightened tension in Naxal-affected states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh ever since security forces launched 'Operation Kagar' to eliminate Naxalism from India and set a deadline of March 31.</p>