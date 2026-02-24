<p>Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh): The police on Tuesday said that a chemical coolant leak from the freezer of a vendor may have resulted in the death of four people here who allegedly consumed the "contaminated" milk.</p>.<p>After consuming the alleged<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/four-die-12-ill-after-consuming-adulterated-milk-in-andhra-pradesh-3909540"> contaminated milk</a>, four people died in the last two days and 12 were hospitalised.</p>.<p>According to the preliminary investigation, the contaminated milk caused kidney (renal) failure, leading to sudden urinary blockage and death.</p>.<p>The samples collected from the storage unit and milk supplied have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijayawada">Vijayawada </a>for detailed scientific examination.</p>.Toxic cough syrup: 4-yr-old boy from Madhya Pradesh dies months after being in coma.<p>“The milk was stored in a freezer at the accused’s residence and we suspect that coolant might have leaked into it. All necessary samples have been sent to the FSL,” East Godavari Superintendent of Police (SP) D Narasimha Kishore told PTI.</p>.<p>The SP said the vendor stored milk at his house in a freezer with two containers, besides filling six cans from storage tanks for distribution.</p>.<p>A few cans were also filled with freshly collected milk before being supplied to customers in various localities of the city.</p>.<p>It is suspected that one can containing contaminated milk may have been delivered to the households where deaths were reported.</p>.<p>The accused vendor has been taken into custody and the dairy unit linked to the supply has been sealed.</p>.<p>A case was registered against the accused under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges of murder.</p>.<p>Legal action will be taken based on forensic findings and post-mortem reports, the official said. </p>