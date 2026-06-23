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Andhra missing youth case: 'Is Sai Krishna dead or alive? If dead, where is his body?' Jagan Mohan Reddy asks CM Chandrababu Naidu

Sai Krishna's mother, Gade Vijaya Lakshmi, pleaded to the authorities to produce her son if he is "alive" or at least give his "ashes".
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 09:39 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 09:39 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshJagan Mohan ReddyChandrababu Naidu

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