Andhra missing youth case: 'Is Sai Krishna dead or alive? If dead, where is his body?' Jagan Mohan Reddy asks CM Chandrababu Naidu

<p>Over the past few days,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh"> Andhra Pradesh</a> has been shaken by the alleged "disappearance" of a youth named Gade Sai Krishna. YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reminded the state government that it has been four days since FIR was registered and questioned Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the whereabouts of the missing man.</p> <p>Sai Krishna's family has alleged he was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/editorial/custodial-torture-and-the-missing-law-3942044">killed in police torture</a>, demanding to know whether the man was dead or alive. Earlier reports noted that his mother accused Vijayawada's Krishna Lanka police inspector SSSV Nagaraju of torturing her son to death and then clandestinely cremating his body without the knowledge of family members.</p> <p>The woman, Gade Vijaya Lakshmi, pleaded to the authorities to produce her son if he is "alive" or at least give his "ashes".</p>.<p>"Mr N Chandrababu Naidu Garu, is Sai Krishna dead or alive? If he is dead, where is his body?" Reddy asked in a post on X. The former CM further asked, "Why aren't any arrests made yet?"</p>.Mystery deepens over disappearance of youth in alleged police custody in Andhra Pradesh.<p>On June 19, Andhra Pradesh Police booked Nagaraju (50) for "murder" over his role in the alleged custodial death of Sai Krishna (23). The then Krishna Lanka inspector was recently "suspended".</p>.<p>Later, the government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure a "transparent, impartial and credible investigation," considering the gravity and sensitivity of the allegations against Nagaraju.</p>.<p>Demanding a CBI probe into Sai Krishna's alleged "custodial death" recently, former Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas wrote to Naidu that "local agencies (Andhra Pradesh Police Department) cannot investigate themselves." </p>.<p>Meanwhile, on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) vice president Kolanukonda Sivaji and others visited the family of Perupogu Kranthi Kumar, who died by suicide alleging harassment by Nagaraju.</p>.<p>A selfie video of Kumar went viral, in which he accused the former Krishna Lanka inspector of driving him to suicide through his alleged harassment and torture.</p>.<p>In the selfie video, Kumar, a Dalit, was seen consuming poison and ending his life allegedly due to Nagaraju's harassment on May 21.</p>.<p>The video went viral in the wake of Sai Krishna's case also linked to Nagaraju.</p><p><em>With agency inputs</em> </p>