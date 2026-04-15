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Andhra parties rally behind Delimitation Bill amid southern tensions

NDA allies TDP and JSP held a key coordination meeting on Wednesday evening at the Chief Minister's camp office in Amaravati.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 18:25 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 18:25 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAndhra PradeshChandrababu Naidu

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