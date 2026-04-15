Andhra parties rally behind Delimitation Bill amid southern tensions

<p>Hyderabad: In a rare show of unity, Andhra Pradesh's ruling and opposition parties TDP, Jana Sena, and YSRCP have pledged support for a constitutional amendment bill to increase the Lok Sabha seats.</p>.<p>NDA allies TDP and JSP held a key coordination meeting on Wednesday evening at the Chief Minister's camp office in Amaravati. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy chief minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, BJP State President and MLC PVN Madhav and TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Rao discussed action plans, including celebrations for the Women's Shakti Vandanam Act Amendment Bill soon to be tabled in Parliament.</p>.<p>They also planned "Shakti Vijayotsavams" statewide women's empowerment events to follow its approval in Parliament. Naidu has already written to party leaders and MPs across Andhra, urging backing for the Women's Reservation Bill.</p>.Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urges PM Modi to convene all party meet on delimitation issue.<p>YSRCP, the main opposition, announced its in-principle support separately. Party general secretary and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's close aide, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, on Wednesday said, "We have no objections to a flat 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats, rather than population-based allocation. If a state has 40 seats, 20 more will be added; for 80 seats, another 40. This maintains proportionality and addresses southern states' concerns. I don't see any flaw and the population-based hike would indeed raise red flags."</p>.<p>Andhra Pradesh currently sends 25 MPs to the Lok Sabha. While TDP has not publicly declared support, internal discussions signal alignment as an NDA partner. This consensus contrasts sharply with neighbouring Telangana, where ruling Congress and opposition BRS vowed to oppose pro-rata delimitation.</p>.<p>Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has gone further, proposing a "hybrid model" for seat hike and writing to southern Chief Ministers including Naidu calling for a united front against the Centre's plan.</p>