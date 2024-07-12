Andhra police register FIR against man for biting off bird’s head during dance performance

Hyderabad: Anakapalli police in Andhra Pradesh had booked a person for killing a hen during live dance performance at an event. After learning about a video showing a person deliberately killing a hen by biting off the bird’s head using his teeth during a dance performance in full public view, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India worked with senior police officials in Anakapalli district to get a first information report (FIR) registered.
The FIR has been registered under sections 429 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, (IPC) and Section 11(1) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, against the performer and the organisers.
This disturbing incident, witnessed by children in the audience, was filmed and posted on social media under the guise of entertainment.
“Those who abuse animals are often shown to have no regard for human life, either. For the sake of everyone’s safety, it is imperative that members of the public report cases of cruelty to animals such as this,” said PETA India Cruelty Response Coordinator Sinchana Subramanyan. “We commend Anakapalli Superintendent of Police K V Murali Krishna, IPS, for directing the registration of the FIR and sending the message that cruelty to animals will not be tolerated, ” she added
PETA India recommended that perpetrators of animal abuse undergo psychiatric evaluation and receive counselling, as abusing animals indicates a deep psychological disturbance.
Research shows that people who commit acts of cruelty to animals are often repeat offenders who move on to hurting other animals, including humans. A study published in Forensic Research & Criminology International Journal states, “Those who engage in animal cruelty were [three] times more likely to commit other crimes, including murder, rape, robbery, assault, harassment, threats, and drug/substance abuse,” said PETA India representatives.
Published 12 July 2024, 15:28 IST