Andhra police register FIR against man for biting off bird’s head during dance performance

Hyderabad: Anakapalli police in Andhra Pradesh had booked a person for killing a hen during live dance performance at an event. After learning about a video showing a person deliberately killing a hen by biting off the bird’s head using his teeth during a dance performance in full public view, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India worked with senior police officials in Anakapalli district to get a first information report (FIR) registered.

The FIR has been registered under sections 429 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, (IPC) and Section 11(1) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, against the performer and the organisers.

This disturbing incident, witnessed by children in the audience, was filmed and posted on social media under the guise of entertainment.