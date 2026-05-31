Andhra Pradesh: 5 die saving minor girl from drowning in Tungabhadra river

<p>Mantralayam (Andhra Pradesh): Five persons died while attempting to rescue a minor girl who slipped into the Tungabhadra river here in Kurnool district on Saturday, said a police official.</p>.<p>According to police, the girl, a local, was washing her feet in the river around 4.30 pm when she accidentally slipped and was swept away by the current.</p>.Five die as boat capsizes in Yamuna.<p>“Five people entered the river in an attempt to save the girl. The girl survived, but all five rescuers drowned,” the official told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>Police said the deceased belonged to neighbouring villages, while the girl was rescued safely.</p>.<p>The official noted that local police launched a search operation and recovered one body so far, while efforts are underway to trace and retrieve the remaining bodies with the assistance of State Disaster Management Force (SDRF) teams.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, police are in the process of registering a case under Section 194 of the BNSS Act (death due to drowning).</p>