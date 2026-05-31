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Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: 5 die saving minor girl from drowning in Tungabhadra river

Police said the deceased belonged to neighbouring villages, while the girl was rescued safely.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 00:28 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 00:28 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshDrowningTungabhadra

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